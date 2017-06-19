Лента RSS
19 июня 2017, понедельник
19. 06. 2017

Более 50 человек пострадали при обрушении здания в США

 
Более 50 человек пострадали при обрушении здания в американском городе Калиспелл (штат Монтана), сообщает телеканал KPAX.
 
Некоторых пострадавших пришлось доставить в больницы на вертолетах. На данный момент два человека находятся в критическом состоянии.
 
Причина обрушения неизвестна. Ведется расследование.

The structure, called Spruce Lodge, is advertised having 10,000 sq. ft. of wrap around deck space. https://t.co/HA6qDBsXlz

— KPAX Missoula News (@kpaxnews) 18 июня 2017 г.
Источник: korrespondent.net
Мир
