04. 07. 2017

Трамп поздравил американцев с Днем независимости

 
Президент США Дональд Трамп поздравил американцев с Днем независимости, который отмечается 4 июля.
 
"Готовимся праздновать 4 июля вместе с множеством людей в Белом доме. Счастливого 4-го июля всем! Наша страна будет развиваться и процветать!" – написал Трамп в Twitter.

Getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July with a big crowd at the White House. Happy 4th to everyone. Our country will grow and prosper!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 июля 2017 г.
Каталония провозгласит независимость сразу после референдума
 
День независимости является главным государственным праздником в США. Он отмечается в честь принятия Декларации независимости в 1776 году, с чего началась история США как государства.

Источник: korrespondent.net
