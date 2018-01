Тренировать Арину Соболенко будет бывшая вторая ракетка мира

I would like to announce you guys that we are finished our coaching relationships with @hal_halil .I’m so thankful to him for everything what he did for me during two years.he was with me 24/7 . Whenever I was need help and doesn’t matter in which question he was helping me no matter what.He was always by my side.I would like to wish him all the best in future

