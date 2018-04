Fall in love with clothes by @jesusamoretti , he is amazing😍 super #stylish ❤️ . . Photo by @kai_grim . #jesusamoretti #topmodel #actress #valerievivier #bali #balimodel #modellife #balibody #bikini #balibaby

A post shared by Miss Valerie Vivier™ (@valerievivier) on Apr 14, 2018 at 8:33pm PDT