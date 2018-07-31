Лента RSS
31. 07. 2018

Трамп рассказал о судьбе "фейковых СМИ"

 
Американский президент Дональд Трамп в Twitter заявил, что СМИ, которые занимаются распространением фейковых новостей, исчезнут через семь лет.
 
По его словам, "фейковые СМИ" исчезнуть через семь лет, после того как он перестанет занимать пост президента США.
 
Трамп отметил, что крах данных СМИ будет связан с падением рейтингов.
 
Президент США подчеркнул, что "фейковые СМИ" наносят ущерб репутации невиновных людей".
 

The Fake News Media is going CRAZY! They are totally unhinged and in many ways, after witnessing first hand the damage they do to so many innocent and decent people, I enjoy watching. In 7 years, when I am no longer in office, their ratings will dry up and they will be gone!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 июля 2018 г.
 
Напомним, ранее Трамп назвал фейковые новости главным врагом США. Кроме того, он возмутился тем, как мало внимания уделили американские СМИ его переговорам с КНДР.

Источник: korrespondent.net

