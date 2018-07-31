Трамп рассказал о судьбе "фейковых СМИ"

The Fake News Media is going CRAZY! They are totally unhinged and in many ways, after witnessing first hand the damage they do to so many innocent and decent people, I enjoy watching. In 7 years, when I am no longer in office, their ratings will dry up and they will be gone!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 июля 2018 г.
Новости от Корреспондент.net в Telegram. Подписывайтесь на наш канал https://t.me/korrespondentnet
Источник: korrespondent.net
- Подпишитесь на наш канал в telegram https://t.me/telegrafby