В Нью-Йорке открыли пентхаус для Instagram-блогеров

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Recently I discovered @btemptdbras and haven’t been happier: I couldn't even imagine that the bra can be so comfy as this Future Foundation bra. It is my everyday essential now. Wearing it from early mornings till late nights, and it feels like a second skin. Head to my IG Stories for a closer look and a link to shop and try it out for yourself. #MyBtemptd #ad