24 ноября 2018, суббота
-3°C
Завтра -1°C
Атм. дав. 750 мм
Ветер 3 м/с
Влаж. 83%
24. 11. 2018

Трамп разоблачил "очередной фейк" СМИ о себе


Президент США Дональд Трамп в Twitter прокомментировал информацию СМИ о том, что он недоволен работой главы минфина США Стивена Мнучина.
 
По его словам, он очень доволен и горд работой Мнучина.
 
Он также добавил, что "фейковые" СМИ любят писать истории об обратном. Трамп подчеркнул, что никто не обращается к нему для подтверждения информации.

I am extremely happy and proud of the job being done by @USTreasury Secretary @StevenMnuchin1. The FAKE NEWS likes to write stories to the contrary, quoting phony sources or jealous people, but they aren’t true. They never like to ask me for a quote b/c it would kill their story.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 ноября 2018 г.

Трамп усомнился в своем выборе главы Финрезерва
 
Напомним, ранее СМИ сообщили, что Трамп недоволен Мнучиным из-за колебаний фондовой биржи.

Мир
