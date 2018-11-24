Трамп разоблачил "очередной фейк" СМИ о себе

Президент США Дональд Трамп в Twitter прокомментировал информацию СМИ о том, что он недоволен работой главы минфина США Стивена Мнучина.
I am extremely happy and proud of the job being done by @USTreasury Secretary @StevenMnuchin1. The FAKE NEWS likes to write stories to the contrary, quoting phony sources or jealous people, but they aren’t true. They never like to ask me for a quote b/c it would kill their story.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 ноября 2018 г.
Трамп усомнился в своем выборе главы Финрезерва
