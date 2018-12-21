Лента RSS
Подписаться на ленту
21 декабря 2018, пятница, 03:43
-1°C
Завтра +1°C
Атм. дав. 750 мм
Ветер 3 м/с
Влаж. 83%
Курсы / Конвертер
  • $ 2,13
  • € 2,43
21. 12. 2018

Глава Пентагона уходит в отставку


Министр обороны США Джеймс Мэттис уйдет в отставку. Об этом американский президент Дональд Трамп сообщил в Twitter в пятницу, 21 декабря.
 
По словам президента, глава Пентагона покинет пост в конце февраля 2019 года. Мэттис проработал в администрации Трампа два года.
 
"За время пребывания Джима в должности был достигнут огромный прогресс...Генерал Мэттис очень помог мне в том, чтобы заставить союзников и другие государства оплатить их военные обязательства", – написал Трамп.
 
Американский лидер также подчеркнул, что новый министр обороны будет назван в ближайшее время.

General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 декабря 2018 г.

Трамп увеличил финансирование Пентагона до $750 млрд - СМИ
 
Напомним, ранее Трамп допустил возможность отставки главы Пентагона. Президент США отметил, что работа некоторых сотрудников администрации у него "не вызывает восторга".

Новости от Корреспондент.net в Telegram. Подписывайтесь на наш канал https://t.me/korrespondentnet

Источник: korrespondent.net

Это Интересно
Мир
Анекдот все анекдоты

Создатель «Тетриса» умеет так сложить на балконе велосипед, лыжи и трёхлитровые банки, что они исчезают.

еще
Видео
Спецпроекты
Опрос

Уже совсем скоро наступит Новый год.

Решили ли вы, где будете его проводить?

Загрузка...

Категории

Разделы

Обратная связь

© 2005-2018 Телеграф - новости Беларуси и мира Все права соблюдены.