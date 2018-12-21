Глава Пентагона уходит в отставку

Министр обороны США Джеймс Мэттис уйдет в отставку. Об этом американский президент Дональд Трамп сообщил в Twitter в пятницу, 21 декабря.
General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 декабря 2018 г.
Трамп увеличил финансирование Пентагона до $750 млрд - СМИ
