На заборе на границе между Мексикой и США установили качели

Граждане США и Мексики смогут кататься на качелях, установленных прямо на границе между государствами. Группа местных архитекторов решила объединить людей и спроектировала качели на пограничном заборе. Видео объекта они опубликовали в Instagram в среду, 31 июля.

Одна сторона качелей находится в Мексике, а вторая - в США. Развлечение воспринимают, как символ отношений между двумя странами. Пограничный забор с обеих сторон тщательно охраняется, но тем не менее к качелям часто приходят и взрослые, и дети.

"Значение этой качели такое, что если ты что-то делаешь с одной стороны, то оно непременно отзовется и на другой. Это именно то, что сейчас происходит в политическом поле между США и Мексикой", - заявил один из организаторов проекта архитектор Рональд Раэль.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture Публикация от Ronald Rael (@rrael) 28 Июл 2019 в 11:22 PDT

Напомним, строительство стены на границе с Мексикой было одним из основных предвыборных обещаний Трампа.

После бюджетного кризиса в начале 2019 года президент США был вынужден уступить Конгрессу, который не выделил запрошенные им средства на стену.

При этом Трамп решил перераспределить на строительство средства, одобренные на использование в иных целях, и для этого ввел режим чрезвычайного положения на южной границе страны.

Ряд американских штатов оспорил решение президента. В июне суд заблокировал выделение средств на стену Трампа, однако президент все-таки получил доступ к деньгам на возведение стены.

