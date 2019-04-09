Лента RSS
04 сентября 2019, среда
Число жертв урагана на Багамах возросло до семи

 
Жертвами урагана Дориан на Багамских островах стали еще два человека. Таким образом общее число погибших составило семь человек, сообщает ZNS Bahamas.
 
По словам премьер-министра Содружества Хьюберта Минниса, двое пострадавших были доставлены в столицу, где впоследствии скончались.
 
"Таким образом, число погибших возросло до семи. Можно ожидать, что будут зафиксированы еще случаи гибели", − добавил он.  
 
Министр национальной безопасности Багамских островов Марвин Дэймс заявил, что среди погибших от урагана было несколько детей.

Heartwrenching visuals incoming from the Bahamas. We're getting our first look at the aftermath left behind by #HurricaneDorian Our hearts go out to those already affected by this historic storm. > https://t.co/f9fhfA4y2R pic.twitter.com/syscWnlaAZ

— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 3, 2019
 

WATCH: A family and its three dogs wade through chest-level flood waters early Tuesday while forced to evacuate their Freeport, Grand Bahama Island home; #HurricaneDorian continues to hover over the island nation https://t.co/7ODwLuGaFj pic.twitter.com/VMuLudPES5

— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 3, 2019
 
Ранее сообщалось, что ураган Дориан ослаб до второй категории.
 
NASA показало устрашающий ураган Дориан из космоса

Новости от Корреспондент.net в Telegram. Подписывайтесь на наш канал https://t.me/korrespondentnet

Источник: korrespondent.net
Мир
На собеседованиях я бы задавала один-единственный вопрос — считаете ли вы приемлемым разогревать рыбные котлеты в микроволновке на офисной кухне?

17 ноября в Беларуси пройдут парламентские выборы.

Намерены ли вы участвовать в них?

