07 декабря 2019, суббота
07. 12. 2019

Трамп много лет не пользуется личным телефоном

 
Президент США Дональд Трамп категорически опроверг сообщения СМИ о том, что пользуется личным мобильным телефоном, несмотря на предостережения спецслужб. Об этом он написал Twitter 6 декабря.
 
"CNN, выпускающее фейковые новости, заявляет, что я "все еще использую личный мобильный для звонков, несмотря на многократные предостережения служб безопасности". Это абсолютная ложь. У меня нет личного телефона много лет, я использую только правительственные телефоны" − подчеркнул Трамп.

Fake News @CNN is reporting that I am “still using personal cell phone for calls despite repeated security warnings.” This is totally false information and reporting. I haven’t had a personal cell phone for years. Only use government approved and issued phones. Retract!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 декабря 2019 г.

Источник: korrespondent.net
